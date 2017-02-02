Park wins one-act section finals, heads to state

Park hosted the 3AA Finals, which included one act plays by Bloomington Jefferson, Eagan, East Ridge, Simley and Woodbury high schools.

Written by Neil Haven, "Come Back" is a dark comedy in which the protagonist, played by Alec Bercham, must find the proper resting spot for the ashes of his deceased soulmate, who is played by Melody Armstrong.

The show was directed by Denise Atkinson.

"We're pretty excited," she said. "I'm excited because a lot of these kids have never gone before."

That's not to say this is the Wolfpack's first trip to the ball. Park has qualified for the state tournament no less than 10 times. Their productions have consistently received a "starred" or exceptional rating, in 1994, 1998, 1999, 2001-2004, 2006, 2013 and 2015.

"I think they were excited," Atkinson said of the cast. "We really worked hard over the last week to get them to tell the story with a great deal of honesty and truthfulness."

Evidently, the judges noticed.

"They thought that the cast was very strong and worked well as a group," she said. "They loved the way we used the set. They thought there were really, really a lot of touching moments and humor mixed in to give it a nice balance."

Quinn F. Masterson and Emily Ball served as assistant directors.

Eagan took second in the 3AA section finals for "The Good Kids." Woodbury High School placed third for its production of "The Government Inspector" by Nikolai Gogol.