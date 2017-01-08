School District 833 plans south elementary boundary change meetings
Parents can weigh in on District 833's proposed south elementary school attendance boundary changes at public meetings this week.
The district plans two "community conversations" to explain a pair of attendance boundary options affecting seven elementary buildings in Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park: Armstrong, Cottage Grove, Crestview, Grey Cloud, Hillside, Pine Hill and Pullman.
One proposal would move 132 students, while 183 students would change schools under the second option. New boundaries will go into effect in fall 2018.
The two "community conversations" are planned for:
• 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Park High School's lecture hall
• 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Park High School's lecture hall
The public also can weigh in on the options during the South Washington County School Board's Jan. 19 meeting. That meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the District Service Center, 7362 East Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove.
The school board is expected to make a boundary decision Feb. 2.