One proposal would move 132 students, while 183 students would change schools under the second option. New boundaries will go into effect in fall 2018.

The two "community conversations" are planned for:

• 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Park High School's lecture hall

• 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Park High School's lecture hall

The public also can weigh in on the options during the South Washington County School Board's Jan. 19 meeting. That meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the District Service Center, 7362 East Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove.

The school board is expected to make a boundary decision Feb. 2.