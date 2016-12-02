At their Nov. 22 board meeting, Commissioner Karla Bigham presented a plaque to Willkom, who is also student council advisor at Oltman. Willkom organizes students to pick up litter and junk along their "adopted" two-mile stretch of County Road 75 (Grey Cloud Island Drive) between 105th and Third streets in St. Paul Park.

Zion Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove was honored for 20 years of service; member Jim Borofka accepted on their behalf. Newport Lutheran Church was recognized for 10 years of service.

The Adopt-A-Highway program has grown to 125 volunteer groups who clean up 262 miles of county highways. They collected more than 1,100 bags of trash and litter from county roads in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to paper trash, volunteers have removed tires, couches and Halloween costumes from roadways.