Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Otlman Middle school, local churches recognized by Washington County for Adopt-a-Highway efforts

    By William Loeffler Today at 10:25 a.m.
    Washington County Commissioner Karla Bigham (left) presented a plaque to Oltman math teacher Teresa Willkom (center) and Principal Rebecca Schroeder on Nov. 22 to honor Oltman Middle School for 20 years of service in the Adopt-A-Highway cleanup program. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

    The Washington County Board of Commissioners recently honored Oltman Middle School math teacher Teresa Willkom for her 20 years of service in the volunteer cleanup program Adopt-A-Highway.

    At their Nov. 22 board meeting, Commissioner Karla Bigham presented a plaque to Willkom, who is also student council advisor at Oltman. Willkom organizes students to pick up litter and junk along their "adopted" two-mile stretch of County Road 75 (Grey Cloud Island Drive) between 105th and Third streets in St. Paul Park.

    Zion Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove was honored for 20 years of service; member Jim Borofka accepted on their behalf. Newport Lutheran Church was recognized for 10 years of service.

    The Adopt-A-Highway program has grown to 125 volunteer groups who clean up 262 miles of county highways. They collected more than 1,100 bags of trash and litter from county roads in 2015 and 2016.

    In addition to paper trash, volunteers have removed tires, couches and Halloween costumes from roadways.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationOltman middle schoolAdopt a HighwayRebecca Schroederwashington county board of commissioners
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement
    randomness