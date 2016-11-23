But the food, dancing, drumming and costumes also reflected the continent’s remarkable variety.

“I don’t think people understand how diverse our continent is,” said student Nicole-Carol Ngamne, 16. “We come in different skin tones, different languages, different food, different music. There are 350 tribes in Cameroon and Nigeria.”

That much was evident when a visitor asked Ngamne and her friends about their African country of origin.

“Cameroon,” Ngamne said.

“Sierra Leone,” said Antonette Kamara, 16.

“Nigeria,” said Elizabeth Ojo, 17.

The event was organized by District 833’s Community/Cultural Liaison Greg Van Leer Jr.

“It’s really about getting ahead of your traditional Black History Month in February,” he said. “As a cultural liaison and being African-American, what I try to get across to students I interact with who have an African ancestral background is, ‘Understand who you are.’ That’s knowing your history. It’s not just one time a year.”

After feasting on a buffet of Ethiopian and other cuisine, visitors gathered in the auditorium for an African drum performance. The Park High School Step Team demonstrated the African step dancing tradition, whose performers drummed on their own bodies as they moved.

Park junior Tommalisha Edmonds sang “Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem. They heard remarks by keynote speaker Alex Tittle, vice president of business connect and corporate affairs for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

District 833 has about 1,800 African-American and African students, said Kristin Schaefer, the district’s educational equity coordinator.

Future events will pay tribute to other ethnicities and cultures, she added.