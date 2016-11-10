At least 65 parents and three dozen teachers and staff members attended a Valley Crossing parent information night Nov. 1.

Time was allowed for in-person questions and answers.

Assistant Superintendent Julie Nielsen said preliminary enrollment for 2017-18 sits at 283 students from within the school's new attendance boundaries, 256 who chose to join multi-age classes and 130 in the Gateway gifted and talented program — many of whom attended the Nov. 1 meeting. That's 669 students, and the district expects Valley Crossing enrollment to hit 760.

"After Tuesday's meeting we probably have about 20 to 25 additional frequently asked questions that we want to put out there with answers," Nielsen said.

Less than $2.2 million is budgeted for walls and other immediate needs at Valley Crossing, according to the district. Another $2 million is needed for a new roof on the elementary school.

"Throughout the summer, it was sporadic throughout the summer, I received emails — both (for) walls and adamant for no walls," Nielsen said. "There was a point in late August/September where it was really important to listen to the teachers."

She said there will never be 100 percent support for the collaborative and flexible spaces; the plan is a good one.

"Those collaborative spaces are how schools are being built," Nielsen added.

Additional FAQ were scheduled to be posted this week at sowashco.org/valleycrossing-planning.