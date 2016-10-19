But Pylkas earned a spot on the Chamber board and then over several years worked his way through leadership positions, culminating in a 16-month stint as president.

His extended tenure in leadership — president terms usually last about 12 months — was a key reason he was given the President’s Award at the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet Sept. 29. Pylkas received the surprise award from current Chamber president Alex Sheppard.

Pylkas said Chamber involvement forced him to get out of his “normal comfort zone” and get to know others in the business community.

“It’s been one of the most exciting, frustrating and rewarding things to be involved in,” Pylkas admitted as he accepted his award.

Pylkas joked that some of his decisions while he was president probably pleased some Chamber members and irritated others.

“I tried to do things for a specific viability reason,” he said.

Pylkas credited a strong team of active Chamber leaders for the group’s success.

“We had a really good… executive committee for the duration that I was on it, and I think they have a really good one now,” Pylkas said.

Pylkas is majority owner of St. Paul Park-based Total Mechanical Services. The company, which employs about 20 in the field and another five in the office, provides industrial piping services and some commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.

Chamber membership has helped his business, Pylkas said. He made connections that led to jobs for Total Mechanical Services.

“I used the Chamber how, in my opinion, it should be used,” he said.

Yet Pylkas added that his Chamber involvement has led him to invest in other local businesses when he needs a service.

“We try to buy locally,” he said.

While he’s stepping away from Chamber leadership, Pylkas still will be involved. He is chair of the group’s events committee, which coordinates the annual banquet and other gatherings throughout the year.

“The Chamber still needs to get people engaged and involved, and the only way that’s going to improve is through events,” he said. “I wanted to stay involved.”