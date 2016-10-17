“We are empty nesters. My husband's retiring in a few years and we’re looking at making some changes,” Schroeder said. “We don’t know where we’ll end up.”

Her decision was prompted in part by the plan for the new Oltman Middle School, which is set to open in fall 2018. She said she wanted to give the district enough time to hire a successor who can get to know the staff and students at Oltman’s current site in St. Paul Park.

“Someone can come in, spend a year here and the new building opens up, they’re there,” she said.

Schroeder spent nine years as principal at Oltman and three years as assistant principal at Park High School. She also was curriculum director for the South Washington County School District.

Under her tenure, Oltman was certified as AVID National Demonstration School in March 2015, after a three-year application process. It is one of only about 130 such schools in the country to earn this distinction.

AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a college preparatory program that targets students who are marooned in the middle of their class rankings. About 4,500 middle and high schools in the country teach AVID classes, including those in District 833. But national demonstration status is awarded only to schools that effectively and consistently expand the curriculum to engage the entire student body. Schools must show evidence of overall improvement.

Schroeder said she and her husband Mike did “a lot of soul searching this summer” before she decided to resign.

Her last day is June 30, 2017. Until then, it will be business as usual at Oltman, she said.

“Amazing staff,” she said. “The kids are great. The district is in a good spot now. I’ll leave and things will continue on. They’ll continue the traditions.”