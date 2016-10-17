District 833's middle school design phase proceeds

Bids will be combined in hopes of saving money on the work, which will be paid for with proceeds from 2015’s successful bond referendum.

“The design effort has moved from the schematic design to the design development phase, where mechanical and electrical requirements are identified, structural elements are specified and architectural finishes finalized,” Mike Vogel, interim director of facilities and construction, wrote in an administrative report. “Meetings with the school staff will be held in the coming weeks to determine technology, performance space and furnishing requirements for the interior spaces.”

Construction of a new group room and a new music classroom are scheduled for completion in November 2017.

Woodbury Middle School’s addition will be constructed later.

Woodbury Middle School will have group room and music room additions, as well. The floor plan includes 12 new classrooms — six on each of two stories.

“As with the other middle schools, additional meetings with school staff will be conducted to refine the classroom finishes, technology requirements and also the design of the new kitchen and serving spaces,” Vogel said.

Woodbury Middle School is expected to be completed in time for the 2018-19 school year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Oct. 5 for the new Oltman Middle School, another result of the most recent referendum. It is scheduled for completion by Aug. 1, 2018.

“We’re looking forward to actually seeing some construction take place and excited to continue to work on these projects,” Vogel said.