    Hitting the right notes: Park High School's Storm recognized as Educator of the Year

    By William Loeffler Today at 12:07 a.m.
    Tom Storm helps Avery Abdouch, 16, with his sousaphone during a rehearsal at Park High School. At right is baritone saxophone player Mitchell Meyer, 16. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)
    An emotional Tom Storm gestures to students in his Park High School marching band as they — and some of their parents — greeted him outside the School District 833 Service Center before he was recognized by the School Board Thursday. Storm was Cottage Grove's Educator of the Year, an award given by the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)
    Tom Storm playfully exaggerates his entrance to the District 833 Service Center as his Park High School Marching Band plays for him. The band surprised Storm, their director, by showing up Thursday when he was going to be recognized by the School Board for his recent award as Educator of the Year by the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)
    Park High School Marching Band director Tom Storm gets applause from his students and others as he is recognized at the South Washington County School Board meeting Thursday. Storm recently was named the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce's Educator of the Year. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)
    Director Tom Storm and the Park High School Marching Band pose before Storm is recognized by the South Washington County School Board Thursday. The band has grown dramatically under Storm's leadership. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)

    During his first day teaching classes this fall at Park High School, band director Tom Storm got a surprise visit from principal Ginger Garski.

    She had news: Storm had been named Educator of the Year by the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

    “Disbelief,” said Storm when asked about his reaction. “I feel like I’m just a guy doing his job the best he can.”

    He accepted the award Sept. 29 at the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at John P. Furber Farm in Old Cottage Grove.

    The honor is well-deserved, say student band members at Park.

    “I nominated him because he’s an amazing band teacher,” said flute player Zoie Stukel-McLean, 17, during a break at a recent wind ensemble rehearsal. “He’s helped me with so many things throughout my four years in high school.”

    “He gets us motivated,” trombone player Joseph Vang said. “His teaching methods are really good.”

    Storm, who joined District 833 in 2012, has helped increase membership of the Wolfpack Marching Band from 17 to nearly 100.

    He makes sure to credit his predecessors, including retired Park band director Peter Bergman.

    “The hard part was that you’re never the guy you replace,” Storm said. “Mr. Bergman was here and the kids loved him, and rightfully so. The hardest part was just getting to know the kids and getting that trust up and saying, ‘We’re going to move forward even though I’m the new guy.’”

    Whatever he did, it paid off. Membership in day band programs has doubled from 75 to 150. Storm now teaches three classroom ensembles, two jazz bands, the marching band, pit orchestra and pep band.

    “I want them to each enjoy what they do,” he said. “By enjoy, that means they’re successful. They learn how to appreciate new kinds of music. They learn how to work with other kids.”

    “I enjoy working with young people,” he said. “I love music. It was a good a fit for me.”

