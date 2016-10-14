She had news: Storm had been named Educator of the Year by the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Disbelief,” said Storm when asked about his reaction. “I feel like I’m just a guy doing his job the best he can.”

He accepted the award Sept. 29 at the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at John P. Furber Farm in Old Cottage Grove.

The honor is well-deserved, say student band members at Park.

“I nominated him because he’s an amazing band teacher,” said flute player Zoie Stukel-McLean, 17, during a break at a recent wind ensemble rehearsal. “He’s helped me with so many things throughout my four years in high school.”

“He gets us motivated,” trombone player Joseph Vang said. “His teaching methods are really good.”

Storm, who joined District 833 in 2012, has helped increase membership of the Wolfpack Marching Band from 17 to nearly 100.

He makes sure to credit his predecessors, including retired Park band director Peter Bergman.

“The hard part was that you’re never the guy you replace,” Storm said. “Mr. Bergman was here and the kids loved him, and rightfully so. The hardest part was just getting to know the kids and getting that trust up and saying, ‘We’re going to move forward even though I’m the new guy.’”

Whatever he did, it paid off. Membership in day band programs has doubled from 75 to 150. Storm now teaches three classroom ensembles, two jazz bands, the marching band, pit orchestra and pep band.

“I want them to each enjoy what they do,” he said. “By enjoy, that means they’re successful. They learn how to appreciate new kinds of music. They learn how to work with other kids.”

“I enjoy working with young people,” he said. “I love music. It was a good a fit for me.”