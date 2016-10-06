District breaks ground for new Oltman Middle School

A muddy 57-acre field may seem like an odd place to throw a party - unless said celebration is the official groundbreaking for the new $72 million Oltman Middle School.

Under a yellow and white striped tent, with giant earth moving equipment as a backdrop, District 833 Superintendent Keith Jacobus spoke about the future of South Washington County Schools.

“We are exicted about carrying the tradition of Oltman to the new building and creating new traditions,” he said.

In thanking the community for their support, Jacobus made sure to include residents whose children no longer were in school, as well “folks who have never had kids in the schools” - an apparent reference to the $96 milllion bonding package that voters narrowly approved last November. It will pay to build the new middle school and upgrade the other three.

Speakers included Ryan McEnaney, a fifth-generation member of the Bailey family. In June, South Washington County Schools purchased Bailey Nurseries land for the new Oltman Middle School.

“Education has been a foundational element of the Bailey family since the beginning,” he said.

Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey reminded the audience that a community is only as good as its schools.

‘That fact is that people move to a particular community because of the schools,” he said. "When you build some thing like this, I gurarantee that the property around here is going to burst with new housing.”

Bailey also noted the significance of the new school’s location, at 65th St. and Geneva Ave. in Cottage Grove. It's proximity to the borders of Woodbury, Newport and St. Paul Park means that it will serve all four communities.

“It bascially touches the four corners of the cities,” he said.

As part of the development agreement with the city, a portion of the property will be set aside for a community park. During construction of the school, the district will grade the land to make it construction-ready. The City of Cottage Grove will build in amendities such as a softball and soccer field, Bailey said.

Attendees included state Rep. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, county Commissioner Karla Bigham, and St. Paul Park Mayor Keith Franke.

But it was the kids who were the true guests of honor at the festivities. About 20 children got first crack at hefting the gold shovels. The little diggers included twins Sarah and Patrick Beaumont, 11, of Newport.

“A lot of these children are going to be the first kids that come into the new school,” School Board president Ron Kath told the audience.

Kath thanked Mike Vogel, interim director of facilities and construction, for leading the district’s effort to acquire the land for the new Oltman. Kath noted that it would be the fifth District 833 school that Vogel has "brought from the ground."

The new Oltman Middle School will open in the fall of 2018. The current Oltman Middle School in St. Paul Park will be renovated and become home of the district’s Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion School.