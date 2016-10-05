A District 833 teacher and an East Ridge High School coach are facing unspecified allegations and possible discipline.

Kristine Vick, a teacher, and Heather Zebrowski, junior varsity volleyball coach, were the subjects of a closed meeting of the South Washington County School Board Thursday that resulted in motions when the public meeting reopened.

The board unanimously voted to draft a letter to Vick informing her of discipline proposed by the school district. School Board Chairman Ron Kath will sign the letter and the district’s human resources director will have it served to Vick.

The board then voted 6-0, with board member Joe Slavin abstaining, to draft a letter to Zebrowski, signed and served by East Ridge activities director Joel Olson and principal Jim Smokrovich, setting forth discipline against her.

The nature of the allegations, the reasons for discipline and the letters will remain private data until the matters reach their final disposition, Kath said.