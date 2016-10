Crestview Elementary School fifth-grader Dru Johnson and nutrition services cashier Theresa Uzpen are recognized Friday by Cottage Grove police officers Dan Schoen (left) and Matt Sorgaard for their recent life-saving efforts. Johnson, 10, noticed a student choking during lunch Sept. 21. He ran to get Uzpen, who successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

Crestview Elementary School fifth-grade Dru Johnson and nutrition services cashier Theresa Uzpen were recognized Friday for their recent life-saving efforts.

Johnson, 10, noticed a student choking during lunch Sept. 21. He ran to get Uzpen, who successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The two were recognized by Cottage Grove police officers Dan Schoen and Matt Sorgaard during a presentation at the school.