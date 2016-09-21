South Washington County Schools proposes flat levy for 2017

South Washington County Schools is seeking the maximum-allowed property tax levy for 2017, but the proposal still is less than what is being collected this year.

More referendum revenue due to higher enrollment coupled with increased state aid and other factors contributed to a 0.63 percent drop in the district’s levy.

The district proposes a total tax levy of $73.41 million in 2017. That’s down from $73.88 million for 2016. The District 833 School Board approved the proposed levy Sept. 15.

Finance Director Dan Pyan said they are seeking the maximum levy in order to accommodate any budget changes from the Minnesota Department of Education between now and December. In the past, state levy calculations have changed the amount of revenue the district received.

“They won’t be coming from us; they’ll be coming from them,” Pyan said of any changes.

The district’s proposed levy includes $25.2 million from voter-approved referendums and additional revenue from 13 smaller levies permitted by the state and used for specific purposes.

In all, the district’s general fund would be supported with $43.87 million in property tax collections next year.

Community Services would receive about $1.45 million in levy revenue. Fees and other revenue also support Community Services programming.

Another $28.09 million would be levied next year for debt service.

Public comment on the levy will be allowed at the board’s Dec. 1 meeting. A final levy will be passed at the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.