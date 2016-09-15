Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Park band director named educator of the year

    By William Loeffler Today at 1:28 p.m.
    Park band director Thomas Storm conducts a practice at Wolfpack Stadium in 2015. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

    For putting the “oomph” back in the oompah of the Park High School marching band, director Thomas Storm will receive the Educator of the Year Award from the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

    When Storm joined the district in 2012, there were only 17 students in the Wolfpack Marching Band. This year, more than 95 students participate.

    Park Principal Ginger Garski sprung the news on Storm at the first day of school Sept. 6.  He will accept the award Sept. 29 at the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at John P. Furber Farm in Old Cottage Grove.

    "Disbelief," said Storm when asked about his reaction. "I feel like I'm just a guy doing his job the best he can." 

    Storm said he was fortunate to have great students and supportive parents and school staff. 

     In addition to marching band, Storm directs three classroom ensembles, two jazz bands, the marching pit orchestra and pep band.

    Storm was nominated by some of his band students. One credited Storm with helping the student discover a passion for music.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationPark High SchoolDistrict 833Cottage GroveThomas Storm
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement
    randomness