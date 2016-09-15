Park band director named educator of the year

For putting the “oomph” back in the oompah of the Park High School marching band, director Thomas Storm will receive the Educator of the Year Award from the Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

When Storm joined the district in 2012, there were only 17 students in the Wolfpack Marching Band. This year, more than 95 students participate.

Park Principal Ginger Garski sprung the news on Storm at the first day of school Sept. 6. He will accept the award Sept. 29 at the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at John P. Furber Farm in Old Cottage Grove.

"Disbelief," said Storm when asked about his reaction. "I feel like I'm just a guy doing his job the best he can."

Storm said he was fortunate to have great students and supportive parents and school staff.

In addition to marching band, Storm directs three classroom ensembles, two jazz bands, the marching pit orchestra and pep band.

Storm was nominated by some of his band students. One credited Storm with helping the student discover a passion for music.