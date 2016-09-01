District 833 teachers might start the new school year with a new contract.

The two-year contract, which would cover last school retroactively and the 2016-17 year, was approved 76-24 percent. Fridgen said 87 percent of union members voted.

“There are more challenges ahead but we are #1300united,” the union tweeted after the successful vote.

The agreement must be ratified by the South Washington County School Board. The board meets Thursday, Sept. 1, and has scheduled a closed session for labor negotiations. A ratification vote could follow that closed session.

It’s the second tentative agreement to receive a union vote. Teachers rejected an earlier proposal, which led to the union and district negotiators seeking help from a state mediator. The new agreement came after one mediation session in July.

Teachers have been working under terms of a contract that covered the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school years. When a new contract is ratified, teachers will receive retroactive pay increases for the 2015-16 school year.

The tentative agreement teachers approved Wednesday includes an overall spending increase of 8.2 percent, including salary and benefits. It includes annual raises as well as step and lane pay increases. There also is higher pay for new teachers and those who are on the upper end of the pay scale. A condensed pay grid would send teachers up the pay scale sooner the current scale.

There also are changes to a teacher transfer policy in the tentative agreement. The current policy uses seniority as the basis for determining teacher transfers and filling vacant positions. Seniority is the primary factor determining transfers in the tentative agreement, but it also establishes a process in which principals eventually could interview to fill teaching positions.

