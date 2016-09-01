New Park High School principal keen to start school year

Ginger Garski is the new principal at Park High School. She formerly served as assistant principal at Woodbury High School. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

Ginger Garski is looking forward to her first day of school Sept. 6. And if she can be said to have a single overarching theme to her new job, it’s “bell to bell instruction.”

“We’re really working together on keeping kids in class full time,” she said.

That means increasing attendance, motivating underachieving students and not rewarding troublemakers with a week off.

“We’re looking for alternatives to suspension,” Garski said. “Suspension has kids out of school and they’re not learning.”

Helping with that challenge is Park’s new staff interventionist. Naitoh Kai worked at the Youth Service Bureau in Cottage Grove. Her duties at Park will entail resolving conflicts between students.

“It’s always the less structured time of the day when tensions can arise. So we’re going to have that person available to get to know the kids,” Garski said.

Garski was an assistant principal at Woodbury High School since 2001. She succeeds Kerry Timmerman, who departed for a school administrative job in China. The South Washington County School Board approved Garski’s hiring in April, and she started at Park in July.

“My goal for this year is to develop a strong relationship with my new community,” she said. “They have a right to get to know me but I have a responsibility to get to know them.”

Also on Garski’s agenda: increasing the number of students in the International Baccalaureate program. The intense two-year, college-level program is one of Park’s success stories. It was directed by Aaron Pozzini, who departed to take a job as assistant principal at Woodbury High School.

New IB coordinator Lisa Martineau worked with Pozzini and teaches IB biology.

“One of her goals for the program is to grow the program so that we have more full diploma candidates in the future,” Garski said. “We have lots of kids who take IB classes. We want to increase the number of kids who graduate with a full IB diploma.”

“I’m someone who really focuses on relationships,” Garski said. “I guess it’s a fundamental value. I think kids do well when they have strong relationships with us and they do well.”

Students who struggle can obtain help through Wolfpack Hour, a lunchtime tutoring program.

“I want to give kids what they need as opposed to what we think they need,” she said. “I want to look at each one as an individual.”

Another face Garski wants very much to see: a new director for the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC program.

Chief Kathy Roby, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant, and Lt. Col. Paul Peterson both left for other opportunities. The cadets are carrying on their normal schedule, which includes color guard at Wolfpack football games and Veteran’s Day ceremonies.

“I am feverishly trying to fill both those positions because I really value ROTC as a youth development program,” Garski said. “These are outstanding young people. I’m really proud of what they offer us as a school. I see it as far more than an elective course.”