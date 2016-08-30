Hofmann returns to School District 833, where he worked from 2002 to 2001. He taught at Park High School and served as an AVID program teacher and coordinator.

He spent the past five years in St. Paul Public Schools, including as a principal and assistant principal. Before returning to District 833 he was working as St. Paul’s middle school program development assistant.

“Mr. Hofmann’s experiences in and out of the classroom will support our strategic plan and our families and students at Cottage Grove Middle School,” Principal Elise Block said in a statement. “His passion for student learning and collaborative partnerships align with our goals and district strategic plans.”

Hofmann replaces Jason Schultz, who left Cottage Grove for a job in the Rochester school district.