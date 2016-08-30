Carrie Olson, the new transportation director for School District 833, is no stranger to the department.

Olson has worked in the transportation department since 2006 and became assistant director in June 2014. In this role, she assigns, supervises and evaluates the work of the department’s 185 staff members, assists with regulating safe and efficient bus routes, and coordinates the operations of the department.

“Ms. Olson brings a wealth of experience with the district’s transportation department to her new position as the director,” said Finance Director Dan Pyan, who oversees the department, in a statement. “She is excited to continue the department’s dedication to the district’s strategic plan and mission, and I am confident that under her leadership the department will continue to provide high quality service.”

Olson has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota. She replaces Ron Meyer, who left the district to be finance director at Eden Prairie Schools.