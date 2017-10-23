Cottage Grove man charged in multiple car thefts

Constantine told police he stole from five cars Oct. 15.

Police found the following stolen items in his vehicle:

• A loaded gun

• Plastic bag with bullets

• A prescription bottle containing 35 oxycodone pills

• A purse with victim's driver's license

• Over $400 in cash and change

Police also found a BB gun in the trunk.

Constantine was charged with three counts of theft, possession of a handgun and drug possession.

He has a history of vehicle-related theft, burglary and drugs charges in Cottage Grove. Constantine was suspected of or involved in up to 24 separate incidents over the past three years, according to a criminal complaint.