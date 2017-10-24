Twin City Handyman reported a loss of over $20,000 Sept. 27. A trailer worth $4,300 and nearly $16,000 in items were stolen from 464 Broadway Ave.

Burglary

Police responded to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue Sept. 19. An unknown suspect gained entry through unlocked garage and house doors. The suspect moved some items and let the dog out of its kennel. There was no property missing or damaged.

Drugs

A 13-year-old female was referred to the Youth Service Bureau after police found a bag of marijuana and flavored cigars in her locker at Oltman Middle School Sept. 25.

Property damage

The motor of a boat was damaged overnight Sept. 24 in the 9000 block of Grey Cloud Island Trail.

Assault

A 26-year-old Woodbury woman was assaulted around 2 a.m. Sept. 30 outside Park Place Bar, 200 Broadway Ave. The woman was attacked by a group of two woman and a man unknown to her, according to the report. She was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for injuries. The case is still under investigation.

Disorderly conduct

A 31-year-old Beldenville, Wis., man was ticketed for disorderly conduct around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. He allegedly hit people while intoxicated in the 1100 block of First Street, according to the report.

Domestic dispute

Police responded Sept. 22 to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman on Grey Cloud Island. A 48-year-old Grey Cloud Island Township man reported that a 37-year-old woman popped his bicycle tire and stabbing the roof of his car. The case was still under investigation.