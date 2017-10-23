Vandalism

A Cottage Grove resident reported Sept. 25 that a hot tub was tampered with at a home in the 8900 block of Jasmine Lane. Damage: $150 to $1,000.

Theft

A 33-year-old Prescott woman was cited for shoplifting Sept. 26 at Target, 8655 East Point Douglas Road.

Two 16-year-old Cottage Grove males were referred to the Youth Service Bureau for theft Sept. 29 at Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

A Cottage Grove resident reported Oct. 3 that a TV ($400) was stolen from a basement garage in the 7800 block of Hearthside Avenue.

A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was ticketed for theft Oct. 3 after police received a report that audio earbuds and two video games were stolen during a transaction in the 8100 block of Granada Avenue.

Two Newport girls, ages 14 and 17, were referred to the Youth Service Bureau for theft Oct. 5 at Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

Jesse Wayne Swinson, 40, of Cambridge, Minn., was arrested and booked at the Washington County jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, trespassing, traffic violation and shoplifting Oct. 5 at Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

Assault

A 40-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for fifth-degree assault for allegedly punching a 47-year-old Cottage Grove man in the nose Sept. 27 in the 9800 block of Hamlet Court.

Property damage

A Cottage Grove resident reported Oct. 1 that a window was smashed on a vehicle in the parking lot of apartments at 8120 East Point Douglas Road. Damage: $1,000.

Police received a report Oct. 2 that a vehicle had damaged sod at Pine Glen Park, 9701 Hamlet Ave. Damage: $1,500 to $2,000.

Police received a report Oct. 2 that a window was broken at the concessions area of Park High School's Wolfpack Stadium. Damage: $50.

Drunken driving

Peter Michael Bennett, 25, of Cottage Grove, was arrested Oct. 5 on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving and a traffic violation following a reported hit-and-run crash about 7:30 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue and Military Road. Police were called to that intersection by a driver who reported being hit by another vehicle. The caller provided police with the license plate number of the suspect vehicle, and traced it to a home in the 9000 block of 75th Street. Police located Bennett and arrested him.