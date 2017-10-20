Nguyen indicted in Mendota Heights shooting

Nguyen, 44, now faces charges of first-degree murder and two second-degree murder charges in addition to nine other charges filed Oct. 12, which include assault, burglary and kidnapping, according to a Dakota County Attorney's Office announcement Friday, Oct. 20.

A days-long search for Nguyen began in late July after he allegedly fled the scene of an armed robbery at a Mendota Heights home, according to a criminal complaint filed in August.

Police spotted a vehicle matching the homeowner's description of her assailant en route to the house. When they attempted to pull the car over, the vehicle drove off at a high speed.

Officers later found the unoccupied car in a pond.

Witnesses told police Nguyen had forced his way into a senior living facility, prompting an evacuation of residents.

Police responding to a report that Nguyen entered a nearby office building found Cory's body.

She had been shot and killed.

Her car was missing from the office parking lot and was later found at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Lake Elmo.

Authorities located and arrested Nguyen in Blaine two days after the shooting.

The first-degree murder indictments stem from alleged premeditation and murder during an aggravated robbery, while the second-degree murder charges reflect intention and aggravated robbery.

Nguyen's first court appearance on his indictment and previous charges is scheduled Oct. 23 in Hastings.