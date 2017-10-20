Charges: Metal-laden belt used to beat teen in Woodbury

Jaime Taraki Shavers, 37, faces a misdemeanor charge of malicious punishment of a child causing less than substantial bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 5 in Washington County, a 14-year-old girl reported Shavers used the belt to hit her as punishment for "being disrespectful" at school.

Woodbury police noted small cuts and marks on the girl's inner arm, the complaint states. The girl told police that Shavers hit her seven to 10 times with the belt and that he has beaten her with the belt before.

The complaint said that Shavers admitted to disciplining his children with a belt when police contacted him over the phone. He confirmed the girl's story that he used the belt to punish her for problems at school.

Shavers denied leaving marks and cuts, according to the complaint, and said they may have resulted from the girl falling into a door while running from him.

Shavers' first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

His criminal record includes a 2008 conviction for felony domestic assault by strangulation and a domestic assault charge in 2013.