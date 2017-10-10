Cuypers now faces two years' probation with a stayed year-long prison sentence and must complete treatment for sex offenders, according to the Washington County District Court sentence handed down Sept. 25.

According to a 2016 criminal complaint filed in Washington County, Cuypers responded via email to a Craigslist post advertising "Hump Day fun" with a "couple of playthings" who were "skipping high school today."

Undercover officers posed as a teenage girl during communications with Cuypers. Cuypers was told during the conversation that he was talking to a 16-year-old girl.

Cuypers discussed prices for sexual acts and asked if "she" was working with law enforcement.

The undercover officer assured Cuypers that the police were not involved before Cuypers graphically inquired about which sex acts the supposed teenage girl offered.

He asked multiple times for "her" to say she was 18 years old.

Cuypers arranged to meet the girl at an Oak Park Heights hotel and was later arrested in the parking lot.

Police who searched Cuyper's phone found the conversation with the undercover officer. Cuyper later confirmed during a police interview that he arranged to meet at the hotel for sex with someone he knew to be a minor.

Cuypers' sentence is the second conviction stemming from the sting operation. Woodbury resident Ernest Dohbila, 39, was sentenced to two years' probation on charges stemming from his response to the same online posting.