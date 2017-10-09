Jodean Danielle Taylor, 28, and Matthew Scott White, 29, both of St. Paul, each face two felony charges of aiding and abetting third-degree burglary.

According to a criminal complaint filed May 5 in Washington County, security footage from an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Parkwood Drive shows a man pry open the building's security door before entering with a woman.

A resident of the building reported that his car, which was parked overnight in the building's secured parking garage, had been broken into or accessed through an open window. He reported numerous items missing, including a radar detector, garage door opener, cash, and GPS device.

Residents at a second apartment building on the same block reported a similar instance that night.

Two tenants reported that their cars had been broken into and items had been taken, including one resident's purse that contained debit cards, identification, a social security card, garage door opener and prescription medicine.

Security footage from the first building showed a man pry open a security door before entering the building with a woman. Video surveillance from the second building shows the same people entering the building with carrying the same bags seen in the first video.

The complaint states that a woman provided a driver's license belonging to a victim of the first car break-in at a St. Paul car dealership to test drive a vehicle. When staff went to make a copy of the license, the woman reportedly drove off and never returned the vehicle.

The car was reported stolen and recovered six days later in front of an Oakdale hotel, where White and another man were standing nearby.

Officers later apprehended White after he fled on foot and found methamphetamine in his possession, as well as a key to a hotel room where police located Taylor.

A search of the room revealed numerous debit cards and documentation stolen from about 40 separate victims. Police also located several of the items reported stolen from the vehicles parked in Woodbury.

Police identified Taylor and White as the people in the security videos.

White has multiple felony theft and burglary convictions.

Taylor was on probation at the time of her arrest for gross misdemeanor theft as well as check forgery and possession of fraudulent checks.

According to court documents, a warrant for Taylor's arrest was issued when she failed to appear for her Sept. 20 court date.

White is next expected to appear in court Oct. 9 for a continued initial appearance.