Joshua Eugene Hendrickson, 35, of Newport, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault-strangulation Sept. 10 for allegedly choking a 31-year-old Albany, Minn., woman during an altercation about 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.

Theft

SuperAmerica, 1624 Hastings Ave., reported a $44 gas drive-off Sept. 15.