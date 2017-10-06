Newport public safety reports: Alleged assault; gas drive-off
Assault
Randy Jay Grengs, 34, of White Bear Lake, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault Sept. 7 for allegedly punching a 28-year-old White Bear Lake woman while she was driving in the 1600 block of Hastings Avenue.
Joshua Eugene Hendrickson, 35, of Newport, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault-strangulation Sept. 10 for allegedly choking a 31-year-old Albany, Minn., woman during an altercation about 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.
Theft
SuperAmerica, 1624 Hastings Ave., reported a $44 gas drive-off Sept. 15.