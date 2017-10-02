At least 50 people were killed during the shooting.

Photos and videos Aurich posted to Facebook in the early hours that morning show him enjoying a performance with his girlfriend Alyson Opper in the early hours of Oct. 1. The caption read "Tonight is one of those nights you won't soon forget."

His brother, Ben Aurich, posted an early-morning Facebook status Oct. 2 confirming that Philip was among the injured and remained in critical condition following an initial surgery.

More than 200 commenters offered their condolences on the post, which asked for prayers on Philip Aurich's behalf.

Aurich, a father of two, works as area president First Option Mortgage in Las Vegas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in business administration, finance and communication.

Concordia Academy, a Roseville school where's Aurich's father taught for many years, identified Aurich as a 1999 graduate in a statement released posted to Facebook.

"As you pray for the victims of last night's shooting in Las Vegas, as well as all those affected by the tragedy, we ask that you please also pray for Philip Aurich," the statement said. "As of this writing, he is out of surgery and in critical condition. Please keep Phil and his family in your prayers, including his children Reagan and Ryder and his parents Mike and Mindy."

Gov. Mark Dayton ordered flags on federal and state buildings throughout Minnesota to be flown at half-staff in accordance with a proclamation President Donald Trump ordered following the attack.

"The terrible attack in Las Vegas has shocked and horrified the conscience of every American. I urge all Minnesotans and all Americans to call upon our own best natures, put aside our differences, and work for an end to this insane violence," Dayton said in a news release. "I also ask for special prayers for the recovery of Minnesotan Phillip Aurich, who was critically wounded in the attack. His family's Facebook post asks everyone to 'keep Phil, his children Reagan and Ryder, and his parents Mike and Mindy in their prayers.'"