Man sentenced for iPhone robbery in Cottage Grove

Moroma Olok, 23, pleaded guilty last summer to a felony charge of first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery that stemmed from a 2013 incident in which he and another man robbed someone they met through Craigslist.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Washington County Jan. 28, 2016, a man received a text message response to his Craigslist post that advertised an iPhone 5s for sale in April 2013.

He agreed to meet the respondent in the Target parking lot around 11 p.m., where he handed off the phone to two men.

During discussions about the transaction, one of the men who were supposedly there to buy the phone opened his coat to reveal a handgun and told the seller not to "mess with" him.

The two men fled the scene and the seller called the police.

Cottage Grove police later traced the number from which the seller received the texts to an IP address consistent with Olok's phone.

Police learned during the investigation that Olok has a 2013 conviction for simple robbery in Blue Earth County. Police there arrested Olok for a similar robbery in May of that year, according to the complaint. They confiscated a Samsung phone and a "simulated handgun," which they believe he used in the Blue Earth County robbery.

Olok's Washington County sentence requires him to serve 58 months in prison with credit for 249 days served.