A 55-year-old Two Rivers, Wis., man was cited for theft Sept. 12 at Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

Disorderly conduct

A 17-year-old Roseville male was given a juvenile citation for disorderly conduct and a 15-year-old Cottage Grove male was issued a juvenile citation for shoplifting after police were called Sept. 8 to Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road, for theft.

A 16-year-old Cottage Grove female was referred to the Youth Service Bureau for disorderly conduct Sept. 10 after police were called to Hamlet Park for an assault report. Police determined there was no assault.

Drugs

A 20-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 12 after police were called to the 8100 block of East Point Douglas Road for a report of suspicious activity. The man was inside a car, where officers detected a strong odor of marijuana, according to the report.