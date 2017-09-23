St. Paul Park police reports: Garage break-in; fighting

A Cottage Grove man called police Aug. 22 to report that someone broke into his garage in the 600 block of Portland Avenue. He was not sure what items were stolen "as the garage is full of belongings."

A Maplewood man reported Oct. 23 that someone stole a homemade Bobcat tractor attachment from a work site at 14th Avenue and Fourth Street. No value listed.

Landwehr Construction Inc., of St. Paul, reported Aug. 28 that someone tried to break into a construction trailer parked in the 9200 block of Grey Cloud Island Drive. Locks were damaged but nothing was stolen.

Park Place Bar, 200 Broadway Ave., reported Aug. 30 that it had video footage showing a cleaner taking $1,952 from the business. The case was under investigation.

Garelick Manufacturing, 644 Second St., reported Aug. 31 that someone broke into two storage containers at the business. Nothing was stolen, but a locking mechanism was damaged.

SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a $35 gas drive-off Sept. 4.

Fight

Police responded to a report that six to seven people were fighting after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue. About 13 people were interviewed, including victims, suspects and witnesses. Some had minor injuries. The case was active; no citations had been issued.