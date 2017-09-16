A 42-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested Aug. 27 on suspicion of domestic assault for allegedly pushing his 35-year-old wife during an altercation in the 7300 block of 98th Street. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

Vandalism

Police received a report Aug. 26 that graffiti was sprayed on a garage door in the 6900 block of 74th Street.

Property damage

A Cottage Grove woman reported Aug. 28 that her vehicle was keyed while it was parked in an underground parking lot in the 7900 block of Hearthside Avenue. Damage: $500.

Police received a report Sept. 5 that rocks had been thrown through the outer panes of double-pane windows at the former Ruby Tuesdays building, 7350 Hardwood Court. Lights were also broken outside.

Suspicious activity

A Cottage Grove resident reported Aug. 28 that a trail camera in the yard in the 8800 block of 82nd Street Court recorded an unknown male looking in basement windows.

Police received a report Sept. 2 of a "clown with a knife" on Hillside Trail near Hillside Elementary School. Police could not find anyone matching the description, and there was no further information from the caller.

Fighting

Two 12-year-old girls, from Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park, were referred to the Youth Service Bureau after they were fighting Sept. 1 at Woodridge Park.

Police received a report of a fight involving students inside a classroom at Park High School on Sept. 5. There were no injuries and the school was handling the discipline.

Drunken driving

A 39-year-old Hugo man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 4. Police received a call of suspicious activity in the 8100 block of Idsen Avenue and found the man sleeping in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was running, according to the report. He was arrested and booked at the Washington County jail.

A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested Aug. 31 on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving after police found his vehicle in a HIghway 61 ditch at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 31 near River Oaks Golf Course. He had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20. He was booked at the Washington County jail.

Drugs

A 33-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance and an outstanding warrant at Homestead Avenue and 68th Street Court.

Theft

A Cottage Grove man reported Aug. 24 that packages were stolen from his mailbox in the 6100 block of Hearthstone Avenue. Loss: $52.

A 21-year-old St. Paul Park woman was cited for shoplifting Aug. 24 from Walmart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

A Woodbury man reported Aug. 25 that a surfboard, headphones, iPad and $200 cash ($1,400 total) were stolen from his unlocked vehicle parked at Erickson Marine, 11721 West Point Douglas Road. Some items were later recovered by Eden Prairie police.

A Cottage Grove woman reported Aug. 26 that someone stole a wallet, driver's license, credit card and cash ($30 total) from an unlocked vehicle in the 8800 block of 90th Street.

A Roberts, Wis., woman reported Aug. 26 that rings left to her from her deceased mother were missing from a home in the 8600 block of Grospoint Avenue.

A Cottage Grove man reported Aug. 27 that tools ($1,000) and clothes ($2,000) were stolen from his home in the 8900 block of Ironwood Avenue. A female friend had used the home while the man was gone for a few days, according to the report.

A Cottage Grove man reported Sept. 2 that someone stole a spare key stored in one vehicle and used it to steal another vehicle at the residence in the 8100 block of Henslowe Avenue. The vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Cruz, was recovered in St. Paul.

St. Croix Cleaners, 7420 80th St., reported Sept. 5 that someone threw a large rock through a front window of the business and stole $200 from the cash drawer.

A Red Wing man told police Sept. 5 his wallet was stolen from his vehicle parked at 70th Street and Jensen Avenue.

SuperAmerica, 7033 Jorgensen Lane, reported a $17 gas drive-off Aug. 30.