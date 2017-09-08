Bomb squad called to remove military mortars from Cottage Grove basement
A bomb squad assisted in the removal of explosives, including what was believed to be a live mortar, from a Cottage Grove home.
A woman in the 7000 block of Jensen Avenue called police Sept. 3 after finding four devices in her basement that had belonged to her deceased father, who had served in the military, according to the police report. One of the four appeared to be a live mortar.
The St. Paul Police Department's bomb squad removed the devices without incident.