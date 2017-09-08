Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bomb squad called to remove military mortars from Cottage Grove basement

    By Scott Wente Today at 11:46 a.m.

    A bomb squad assisted in the removal of explosives, including what was believed to be a live mortar, from a Cottage Grove home.

    A woman in the 7000 block of Jensen Avenue called police Sept. 3 after finding four devices in her basement that had belonged to her deceased father, who had served in the military, according to the police report. One of the four appeared to be a live mortar.

    The St. Paul Police Department's bomb squad removed the devices without incident.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCrimePolicebomb squad
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness