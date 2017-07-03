Prosecutors charged Shaun Maubach, 32, with one count of promoting prostitution and sex trafficking of an individual on Friday, June 30. He is being held in the Washington County jail in lieu of $600,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court, Woodbury police arrested Maubach last month at the La Quinta Inn in Woodbury for active warrants stemming from burglaries in Washington and Kansas.

During his June 20 arrest, Maubach told police he had information about a $10,000 drug operation and provided detectives images of an apparent marijuana and methamphetamine grow, according to the complaint.

A Woodbury detective discovered photos indicative of prostitution and commercial sex when searching through Maubach’s phone, the complaint said. Police also discovered a mobile app used to generate different phone numbers.

Maubach’s secondary phone number was allegedly connected to more than 15 commercial sex advertisements recently posted across the Twin Cities metro on Backpage.com, according to the complaint.

An image search found photographs of a 26-year-old woman in more than 100 advertisements in Minnesota, Colorado and Washington, according to the complaint.

Police said an advertisement for the woman, identified as T.S. in the complaint, was posted to Backpage.com a day before Maubach's arrest.

According to the complaint, Maubach referred to himself as a pimp who was “running 6 girls” in text messages.

Authorities said they also uncovered conversations of him allegedly robbing commercial sex customers and photographs of him wearing a ski mask holding a black handgun.

After Maubach posted bail for fugitive charges, police began an undercover text conversation with phone numbers returned from a subpoena of Maubach’s Backpage.com account.

Responding to an advertisement on June 28, an undercover detective agreed to pay $250 for an hour of commercial sex and arranged a meeting at 5670 N. Hadley Ave in Oakdale.

When police confronted the woman, she told them Maubach used a mobile app to track her whereabouts, and he could “see and hear everything” when her phone was on. The money she earned went toward paying their bills, she told police.

“Throughout the interview T.S. seemed fearful of the defendant and ‘relieved’ that the police intervened,” the complaint said.

Police arrested Maubach when he returned to the area.

According to the complaint, he told police he was a drug dealer who dated prostitutes.

In a recorded jail call, Maubach allegedly asked his father to erase unspecified accounts belonging to the victim and himself before police got a search warrant, the complaint said.

Authorities said they’ve identified another sex trafficking victim allegedly connected to Maubach. The investigation into other victims is ongoing, they said.

In 2010, Maubach pleaded guilty to receiving funds from prostitution in Anoka County and was credited for 85-days in time served in jail, according to court records.

His criminal record also includes felony convictions for robberies and burglaries in the Twin Cities metro.

Maubach is due to appear in court on July 12.