Cottage Grove police reports for June 29

Criminal charges are pending against a 26-year-old Forest Lake man for domestic assault-strangulation following a report that he assaulted a 25-year-old Cottage Grove woman June 2 in the 7800 block of Hearthside Avenue. The suspect had not been arrested yet.

John Ewa Effiom, 24, of Minneapolis was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly slapping his girlfriend, a 20-year-old Cottage Grove woman, on June 2 while they were in a car outside Goodwill, 7375 Hardwood Court. Effiom left the scene but was arrested later in Brooklyn Park.

Curfew

A 14-year-old Cottage Grove girl was given a juvenile ticket for curfew violation and for driving without a license after police responded at 1:24 a.m. May 27 to a possible intoxicated driver near Joliet Avenue and 82nd Street. The parked car was found unoccupied with smoke coming from the engine. The teen was found nearby with two others: a 13-year-old Cottage Grove girl and a 14-year-old Cottage Grove girl, who were referred to the Youth Service Bureau for curfew violation.

Property damage

Police received a report May 27 that a window was broken at Hearthside Park, 8245 Hearthside Road.

A Cottage Grove woman reported June 7 that two windows were smashed on her van parked at Pine Tree Valley Park, 8431 Indian Blvd.

A Plymouth woman reported June 8 that windows were smashed on her vehicle parked at Camel's Hump Park, 7600 Burr Oak Cove. Two similar reports were made by park visitors on June 18.

A Cottage Grove resident reported June 9 that a window was broken at a home in the 8500 block of Greystone Avenue.

A Cottage Grove resident reported June 18 that a home was hit with a pellet gun in the 6700 block of 90th Street.

A Cottage Grove man reported June 20 that someone dented a vehicle hood and windshield in his driveway in the 10000 block of Kingsborough Court.

Drunken driving

A 20-year-old Woodbury man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving following a traffic stop at 1:34 a.m. June 4 on Highway 61 at 70th Street. He had a blood-alcohol concentration of .09, just above the legal driving limit. A 16-year-old Woodbury girl who was in the car was cited for minor consumption.

Underage consumption

An 18-year-old Cottage Grove man and a 17-year-old St. Paul Park male were cited for underage consumption after police found them in a vehicle parked at Hazen P. Mooers Park, 10657 Grey Cloud Trail.

Burglary

Police received a report June 5 that an air compressor was stolen from a detached garage in the 8100 block of Belden Boulevard. Loss: $100.

A Cottage Grove resident reported June 17 that a home in the 8200 block of Grenadier Avenue was entered through a window. $20 in change was stolen.

Disorderly conduct

A 59-year-old St. Paul man was cited for disorderly conduct June 5 after he threw a chocolate shake at the manager of McDonald's, 7355 East Point Douglas Road.

A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, both of Cottage Grove, were referred to the Youth Service Bureau for disorderly conduct after a reported fight June 10 at Park Grove Library.

Suspicious activity

Police received a report June 12 that two juvenile males lit a water bottle on fire and threw it onto the property of Up North Plastics, 9480 Jamaica Ave. The lawn was scorched. The juveniles could not be located.

Dog bite

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a dog that bit a child during Cottage Grove's Strawberry Fest. Police were called June 15 on a report that an 11-year-old child had puncture wounds on his arm from a dog bite that occurred at Kingston Park. The child had asked to pet a dog that was on a leash, but the dog hit him, according to the report. The dog's owner apologized but then left. The child started rabies treatments as a safety precaution. People are asked to call police at 651-439-9381 with any information about the dog or owner.