Theft

Corner Giant Wash, 301 Pullman Ave., reported June 20 that a male and female stole a wheeled laundry cart.

A St. Paul Park man reported June 20 that his iPhone was stolen while he was at Heritage Park, 1345 Laurel Ave. Loss: $550.

A St. Paul Park woman reported June 22 that prescription pills were stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Portland Avenue.

Weapons concern

Police were called JUne 25 to Third Street and Pullman Avenue on a report that a man was walking down the street with a machete. Police spoke to the man, who said he found the machete on the side of the road. It was dirty and rusty. The man agreed with police that he should not have been swinging the machete around at bushes. No citation was issued.