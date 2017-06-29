Search
    St. Paul Park police reports for June 29: Drugs, theft, weapons concern

    By Scott Wente on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:41 p.m.

    Drugs

    A St. Paul Park woman reported June 19 that she found a bag of methamphetamine outside the Corner Car Wash, 301 Pullman Ave. Police confirmed it was methamphetamine.

    Theft

    Corner Giant Wash, 301 Pullman Ave., reported June 20 that a male and female stole a wheeled laundry cart.

    A St. Paul Park man reported June 20 that his iPhone was stolen while he was at Heritage Park, 1345 Laurel Ave. Loss: $550.

    A St. Paul Park woman reported June 22 that prescription pills were stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Portland Avenue.

    Weapons concern

    Police were called JUne 25 to Third Street and Pullman Avenue on a report that a man was walking down the street with a machete. Police spoke to the man, who said he found the machete on the side of the road. It was dirty and rusty. The man agreed with police that he should not have been swinging the machete around at bushes. No citation was issued.

