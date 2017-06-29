St. Paul Park police reports

A St. Paul Park man reported June 16 that a laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Pullman Avenue. Loss: $1,100.

A St. Paul Park man reported June 17 that money was stolen from a washer and dryer machine in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

A St. Paul Park woman reported June 18 that a window was smashed on a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street.