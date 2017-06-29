Search
    St. Paul Park police reports

    By Scott Wente on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:40 p.m.

    Theft

    SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a $37 gas drive-off June 13.

    Police received a report June 16 that the coin laundry was broken into in the 1200 block of Sixth Street and $120 was stolen.

    A St. Paul Park man reported June 16 that a laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Pullman Avenue. Loss: $1,100.

    A St. Paul Park man reported June 17 that money was stolen from a washer and dryer machine in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

    A St. Paul Park woman reported June 18 that a window was smashed on a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
