St. Paul Park police reports
Theft
SuperAmerica, 545 Summit Ave., reported a $37 gas drive-off June 13.
Police received a report June 16 that the coin laundry was broken into in the 1200 block of Sixth Street and $120 was stolen.
A St. Paul Park man reported June 16 that a laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Pullman Avenue. Loss: $1,100.
A St. Paul Park man reported June 17 that money was stolen from a washer and dryer machine in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.
A St. Paul Park woman reported June 18 that a window was smashed on a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street.