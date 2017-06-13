Stolen youth soccer medals recovered in Cottage Grove

Nearly a month after they were stolen, the Cottage Grove United Soccer Club had the medals returned to them. President Randy Lynch said they will be sent out to the teams that participated in the Running with the Wolves soccer tournament May 12-13 and did not receive a medal.

Lynch said when they counted the medals, the majority of those that were stolen were in the bags.

There was a donor lined up to buy new medals after they were stolen, but now that they have been found, Lynch said someone may donate the shipping costs to get the medals to the participants.

Koerner said the case is still active. The $250 reward for anyone with information leading to the identity of the thieves remains.

A note with with a racial slur was left behind when the medals — worth $2,100 — were originally stolen.