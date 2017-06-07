Slavin died unexpectedly, Superintendent Christine Osorio of the North St. Paul-Oakdale-Maplewood district said in a statement to staff and families.

Woodbury police said Wednesday they were investigating the death of a man found in Carver Lake Park. Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:30 a.m. after someone at the park reported a man who appeared to be unresponsive near his vehicle. Police had identified the man but had not released his name. There was no threat to the public and they were not seeking anyone connected to the death.

Slavin lived in Woodbury with his wife and three daughters.

He had worked in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district since 1995 and currently was principal at Skyview Middle School in Oakdale. He was set to take a new job July 1 as director of communications and technology innovation.

“Joe worked closely with teachers as an instructional technology coach, led building technology initiatives, and developed and taught online and blended courses at the university level,” Osorio said in the letter to families.

District 833 also confirmed Slavin’s unexpected death.

“At this time we extend our sincerest condolences to Joe’s family. He will be greatly missed,” a statement from the district said.

Slavin had served on the District 833 School Board since April 2015, when he was appointed. He was elected to a full term in November 2015.

After his appointment, Slavin said he was bringing a unique perspective to the school board, given that he also worked in the neighboring district.

“It’s something that I’d been thinking about for a while just because of my career in education, my passion for public education and wanting the ability to serve in the South Washington County Schools,” he said in a 2015 interview.

Police said they would release the cause of death after receiving confirmation from the medical examiner.

