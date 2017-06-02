Charges: St. Paul Park man assaulted girl

St. Paul Park police began investigating May 25 after a friend of the victim saved messages from Snapchat where she said Wilwert touched her inappropriately, tried to have sex with her and choked her when she resisted, the complaint alleges. In the messages the victim said that she had not told her mother and that she wanted to end her life.

The victim detailed the alleged assault to a social worker, and said she was afraid to call the police because three times Wilwert choked her when he tried to have sex with her.

Video and audio recordings show multiple instances of the victim yelling at Wilwert to get off her or stop touching her, the complaint says.

Wilwert denied abusing and choking the victim when questioned by investigators.

Bail was set at $125,000 with conditions of GPS tracking and a no contact order; bail is $500,000 without conditions. Wilwert’s next court appearance will be June 9.

The maximum sentence for each charge is 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.