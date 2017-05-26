Search
    Police brief: Server at Cottage Grove's Eagles cited for serving a minor

    By Scott Wente Today at 1:49 p.m.

    Cottage Grove police recently conducting underage alcohol compliance checks at area bars logged one violation — at the city’s own bar.

    A 23-year-old Hastings woman who works at the Eagles Bar and Grill at River Oaks Golf Course, 11099 Hwy. 61, was cited May 12 for serving alcohol to a minor, according to the police report. The minor was working undercover with Cottage Grove police, who routinely conduct compliance checks at restaurants serving alcohol.

    The Eagles was the only Cottage Grove establishment that failed the recent round of compliance checks.

