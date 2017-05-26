James Douglas Mitchell, 26, was found at approximately 4:25 p.m. at the 35W and 8th Street SE bridge in Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Initially, the Corrections Department said an offender from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes took over control of a 2011 white Ford van, with Minnesota license plate 937 EPJ.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. May 26, the DOC was notified by law enforcement that five offenders were apprehended in the Mounds View area: Vance Erik Jourdain, Edward Washington, Shawn Lee Jackson, Anthony Dwayne Alexander and Dylan Cantrell Bathke.

At around noon, law enforcement notified that three offenders were apprehended in North Minneapolis: Mitchell Dale Saltzman, Paul Jerome Thunder and Kevin Ladell Mitchell.