Woodbury man charged with arson

According to a criminal complaint, the occupants of a home in the 2700 block of Hilo Avenue in Oakdale called the police May 16 to remove McGinty-Garza from the property.

The occupant told police McGinty-Garza came to the front door and said he was invited to a party there. No one at the home recognized him.

McGinty-Garza allegedly became "irate" when he was asked to leave and shouted "Do you know what arson is?"

Police determined McGinty-Garza was intoxicated and drove him to his grandmother's house.

The Oakdale Fire Department and police responded to a call about a fire at the home the next day. Officers at the scene noted thick, black smoke coming from the house and evacuated neighbors.

Firefighters who extinguished the fire determined the house was no longer inhabitable and that the fire had been started in the kitchen with gasoline.

No occupants were home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told police they saw a man matching McGinty-Garza's description knock on the door to the house and walk into the backyard before disappearing for about 10 minutes.

He left the property, neighbors said, shortly before the fire started with a backpack he did not have when he arrived.

Police located McGinty-Garza on Stillwater Boulevard carrying a backpack containing numerous items, including two iPhones, a laptop and an Xbox One with games.

The backpack and items were identified as the occupant and his family's belongings.

Officers reported smelling fire and gasoline on McGinty-Garza and arrested him.

McGinty-Garza remains in custody at the Washington County jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $40,000 in fines.