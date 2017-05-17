Newport police reports for May 17

Theft

A 21-year-old Woodbury man was cited for misdemeanor theft April 22 after police stopped him as he ran away from Newport Liquors, 1638 Hastings Ave., carrying a bottle of brandy. He was transported to the Dakota County Detox unit after registering a 0.305 on a preliminary blood test. Loss: $22.

U.S. Logistics, 106 Hastings Ave., reported the theft of a semi tractor and a refrigerator trailer filled with meat April 27. According to the police report, a newly hired 43-year-old resident of Brandon, Fla., was driving the rig to Florida when he was told to stop in Illinois, that a second truck would be sent to retrieve the trailer. The driver declined to stop and was told the vehicle would be reported stolen. He told U.S. Logistics he intended to deliver the trailer to its original destination. The tractor-trailer was recovered in Butts County, Ga., unoccupied.

Drunken driving

A 53-year-old Woodbury man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving April 24 after police found his vehicle backed into a large pine tree in Loveland Park. He registered 0.34 on a blood alcohol test.

Disorderly conduct

A 64-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for disorderly conduct April 27 after police were called to Advanced Sportswear, 1632 Hastings Ave., on report of a disgruntled employee forcing a second employee into a back room to resolve a disagreement, locking the door and not allowing her to leave.

Suspicious vehicle

A resident in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle parked nearby April 28. The occupant of the vehicle told police he was dropping off his girlfriend, who confirmed his statement.