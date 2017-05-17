Cottage Grove police reports for May 17

Fleeing

A 14-year-old Woodbury boy and a 16-year-old Bayport boy were referred to Washington County juvenile detention for fleeing police on foot April 27 near 82nd Street and Joliet Avenue. The boys had run from a program at Washington County's Cottage Grove Service Center.

Theft

Walmart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road, reported April 27 that a suspect left the store with $275 worth of merchandise. The suspect could not be located.

A 23-year-old Red Wing woman was ticketed for shoplifting and a 29-year-old Red Wing man was cited for shoplifting and driving after revocation following a theft report April 28 at Kohl's, 7990 Hardwood Ave.

A 23-year-old Hastings woman was cited for shoplifting April 29 at Kohl's, 7990 Hardwood Ave.

A Cottage Grove resident reported May 3 that a garage was entered in the 8000 block of Homestead Avenue. The door opener from a vehicle parked in the driveway was used to get into the garage. A jacket valued at $150 was stolen.

Sally Beauty Supply, 8711 East Point Douglas Road, reported a theft May 8 of $814 worth of hair extensions. Two women were suspects but could not be located.

Gerlach Outdoor Power Equipment, 11827 West Point Douglas Road, reported May 9 that a generator was stolen. Loss: $799.

Vandalism

A Cottage Grove man reported April 28 that someone had attempted to remove the catalytic converter from his car while it was parked at the Metro Transit park-and-ride lot, 7500 West Point Douglas Road.

Drugs

A 17-year-old St. Paul Park girl was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana after police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a closed business at 10 p.m. April 29 in the 7400 block of 80th Street.

A 27-year-old Woodbury man was ticketed for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia during a May 10 traffic stop at Hinton Avenue and 76th Street.

Disorderly conduct

Two 17-year-old Cottage Grove boys were cited for disorderly conduct and underage consumption April 30 in the 8800 block of 90th Street.

Fire

Firefighters responded to a small dryer fire about 11 p.m. May 3 at a home at 6505 Highland Hills Blvd.

Break-in

A Cottage Grove man reported May 6 that his RV was damaged while parked at Acorn Mini Storage, 8625 West Point Douglas Road. Window screen material was damaged and electronics were pulled off of a wall, but nothing was stolen.

Drunken driving

A 26-year-old Eagan woman was cited for fourth-degree drunken driving following a traffic stop at 2:43 p.m. May 7 at Highway 61 and 80th Street. She was initially stopped for failing to stay within a lane, failing to signal a lane change and failing to stop at a stoplight. The woman had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08.

Vehicle theft

A 1998 Mercury Sable valued at $700 was reported stolen from a home in the 9100 block of 73rd Street on May 10. The vehicle has not been located.