Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Student on bike hit by car on Pioneer Road in Woodbury

    By Scott Wente Today at 10:17 a.m.

    A Woodbury teenager was hit by a car Friday morning while riding his bike across Pioneer Road near Lake Middle School.

    The 14-year-old was crossing at Bailey Ridge when he was hit by a vehicle traveling on Pioneer Road, Woodbury police spokeswoman Michelle Okada said.

    The teen was conscious at the scene but suffered “significant” injuries and was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

    “We don’t know the extent of them at this time,” Okada said of the teen’s injuries.

    There were no citations issued to the driver at the scene but the crash is still under investigation, Okada said. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m.

    The Bailey Ridge-Pioneer Road intersection is south of Lake Road and Lake Middle School. There are no school crossing guards at the intersection. The boy was crossing from west to east.

    Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtswoodburycrime and courtsPoliceaccidentsLake Middle SchoolPioneer Road
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness