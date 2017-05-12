Student on bike hit by car on Pioneer Road in Woodbury

The teen was conscious at the scene but suffered “significant” injuries and was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

“We don’t know the extent of them at this time,” Okada said of the teen’s injuries.

There were no citations issued to the driver at the scene but the crash is still under investigation, Okada said. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m.

The Bailey Ridge-Pioneer Road intersection is south of Lake Road and Lake Middle School. There are no school crossing guards at the intersection. The boy was crossing from west to east.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.