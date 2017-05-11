Police: Clerk assaulted in Woodbury Verizon store robbery

The robbery occurred about 5:23 p.m., hours after one of the suspects had entered the store and asked questions, Woodbury police spokeswoman Michelle Okada said.

The 20-year-old male clerk was the only employee in the store when four suspects showed up.

“When they came back, that’s when they actually assaulted the clerk working and demanded (he) bring them to the safe to get additional merchandise,” Okada said.

The clerk’s injuries were not minor, but he did not require medical transport, Okada said. There were no customers in the store during the robbery.

A passerby heard the incident and called 911.

Police have surveillance video from the store, located at 437 Commerce Drive.

The suspects were described as four black men 20 to 30 years old. They were driving a black Cadillac Escalade with distinct black rims, Okada said. It was not known whether they are from the area.

The suspects made away with an unspecified number of cellular phones.

Investigators are warning other cellular stores to be alert for similar activity. Okada said police believe additional cellular store robberies could take place.

“They’ll hit a few and then they’ll be on their way,” she said.