Newport mail thieves apprehended

"It is very common for mail thieves ... to go area to area and county to county and city to city," Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said.

Though people are often warned about leaving packages sitting out for any length of time, theft of personal mail and letters also "unfortunately ... occurs way too much," Starry said.

The sheriff said mail thieves often search letters for credit card forms, checks or personal information that can be used to "scam victims."

"This is a way for suspects to get quick information or quick money," Starry said.

