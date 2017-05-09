Shyla Rae Storkamp, 25, faces possible charges of first- and second-degree assault, according to St. Cloud police. She was one of three females and four males fighting with clubs and sticks about 3 p.m.

Storkamp is suspected of stabbing a 24-year-old St. Cloud woman several times in her mouth, nose and left arm, according to police. The woman was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with significant injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The victim hit Storkamp with brass knuckles after being stabbed, police said.

Storkamp, who had felony warrants out for her arrest from unrelated incidents, fled the scene.

Police believe the seven people met with the intention of fighting. They are seeking help from any witnesses whom they have not yet interviewed.

---

Sheriff: Goodridge man died of 'accidental gunshot wound'

GOODRIDGE, Minn.—Officers believe the death of a Goodridge man who died from a gunshot wound was accidental.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Gerald Johnsrud, 60, after he was found by his family Wednesday, May 3, at a rural home, according to a report for KTRF Radio. Sheriff Ray Kuznia confirmed the death, adding Johnsrud died of an "accidental gunshot wound to the head."

An autopsy is being performed. The final report could take several weeks to be released.

---

Charges: 2 jumped into giraffe exhibit at St. Paul Zoo to 'get better view'

ST. PAUL—Two men jumped into the giraffe exhibit at St. Paul's Como Zoo over the weekend, startling the animals and causing them to run to the other side of the enclosure, but not injuring them, according to police.

Police noted that the men, who are both 23, smelled of alcohol and were leaning up against the exhibit's rail for support when they spoke with an officer, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

One of the men told the officer that he entered the giraffe area "because he wanted to get a better view of the giraffes," according to Ernster. "He went on to say he wasn't thinking."

Police were called to the zoo about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Zoo visitors pointed security officers in the exhibit's direction, saying someone had just jumped in with the giraffes.

The security officers approached, saw one man was in the exhibit and witnessed as another jumped in, Ernster said. They yelled to the men and ordered them out. The two complied.

The men went over two railings, which are each 4 feet tall, to get inside the exhibit, said Matt Reinartz, Como Zoo spokesman. One man was inside for no more than 90 seconds and they "never got near the giraffes," Reinartz said. He said giraffes are generally "skittish animals" and "get spooked by little things."

Police cited the men for trespassing and released them off the zoo grounds.

Como Zoo has four giraffes, including a baby male named Prince, who zoo officials said wasn't outside at the time.