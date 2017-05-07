Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 61

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Hansmeier, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Regions Hospital and died, the State Patrol said. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the report.

Dickson sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not receive medical transport.

The Hastings bridge was closed to northbound traffic for about five hours during the investigation, according to Hastings police Chief Bryan Schafer.