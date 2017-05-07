Search
    Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 61

    By Scott Wente on May 7, 2017 at 7:35 p.m.

    An Eagan motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday on Highway 61 in Denmark Township.

    Joe Neal Hansmeier, 43, was driving a Harley Davidson south in a northbound lane of Highway 61 north of the Hastings bridge when he collided with a northbound Kia OLX driven by Rachel Marie Dickson, 22, of Cottage Grove, according to the State Patrol.

    The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.

    Hansmeier, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Regions Hospital and died, the State Patrol said. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the report.

    Dickson sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not receive medical transport.

    The Hastings bridge was closed to northbound traffic for about five hours during the investigation, according to Hastings police Chief Bryan Schafer.

