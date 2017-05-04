Elliott Angelo Vassar, 66, of Cottage Grove was arrested April 15 on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving, open bottle and gross-misdemeanor driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety. Vassar allegedly was drinking while in the vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot, 7135 East Point Douglas Road, according to the report. Vassar had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15, the report said. Jackson Daniel Gieser, 23, of Cottage Grove was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving after a traffic stop April 17 at Highway 61 and 80th Street. Gieser had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19, according to the police report. Gieser was booked at the Washington County jail.

Vandalism

Police received a report April 16 that a tire was slashed on a vehicle at Wal-Mart, 9300 East Point Douglas Road.

Fire

Firefighters on April 17 extinguished a small fire on a piece of residential siding at 7557 Inman Ave. Court.

Theft

A 35-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for shoplifting April 18 at Menards, 9000 East Point Douglas Road.

Holiday gas station, 8101 Hadley Ave., reported a $44 gas drive-off April 18. Holiday also had a $26 gas drive-off that day.

Attempted burglary

A Cottage Grove resident reported April 18 that someone had attempted to gain entry to the rear garage door at a home in the 10000 block of East Point Douglas Road. No entry was gained.